Ohio child dead after being left in hot vehicle

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 13-month-old Ohio girl is dead after having been left for hours in a hot vehicle parked at a day care.

Akron Police Capt. Sylvia Trundle tells the Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/pjSm0B ) that another day care operator brought five children to the center on Friday for a morning visit, but apparently only took four out of the SUV.

Aolani McCray was found at 1:55 p.m. and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say she apparently died of heat exhaustion. Detectives are trying to determine how long she was left in the car. No charges have been filed yet.

The National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory for Akron due to temperatures 90-degree heat and high humidity that made it feel well over 100.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

