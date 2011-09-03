No. 18 OSU shuts out Akron, 42-0

By RUSTY MILLER

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Starting his first game for Ohio State, quarterback Joe Bauserman ran for a touchdown and threw for three to tight end Jake Stoneburner to lead the No. 18 Buckeyes to a 42-0 win over Akron on Saturday in a sweltering season opener.

Luke Fickell made his head-coaching debut for the Buckeyes, elevated from defensive assistant to take the place of Jim Tressel, shoved out in the wake of an ugly NCAA scandal.

Stoneburner became the first Ohio State tight end to catch three TD passes in a game.

Bauserman, starting for the first time since he was a senior in high school in Strasburg, Va., eight years ago, ran for a 15-yard score and threw TD passes of 28, 11 and 2 yards to Stoneburner.

The nearby Ohio State Medical Center reported several people were treated for heat-related illnesses.

