Two people sent to hospital after car and train collide in Lake Twp

LAKE TWP, OH (WTOL) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a car and a train collided in Lake Township.

The accident happened on the train tracks on Pemberville Road near Walbridge Road around 1:30, Saturday morning.

Investigators say an Amtrak train heading from Toledo to Pittsburgh clipped the back of the vehicle. They believe the driver was trying to beat the train across the tracks.

Two people inside the vehicle were hurt, but are expected to survive.

Investigators believe that alcohol may have been a factor.

