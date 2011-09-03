Brian Lipp suffered 16 gunshot injuries, waiting for toxicology

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The autopsy is nearly complete for Brian Lipp, 48, who was shot and killed after a Toledo Police pursuit and crash on I-75 that left one man dead and six people injured.

Dr. James Patrick, of the Lucas Co. Coroner's Office said Lipp suffered 16 gunshot injuries, some from bullets and some from shotgun pellets.

The final autopsy report will be finished when the toxicology reports are completed.

According to Patrick, pill residue was found in Lipp's mouth. He believes it could be OxyContin and Vicodin. Lipp reportedly stole both from a Walgreen's in Bowling Green.

At around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, a man called into police saying he had seen someone who fit Lipp's description.

An officer confronted Lipp on foot near Detroit Avenue and East Alexis Avenue.

Lipp then pulled a gun on the officer who took cover behind her vehicle. Lipp was able to escape, but then the officer caught up to Lipp at the Barney Gas Station on Detroit Avenue and East Alexis Avenue where he was in the process of stealing a 2010 gray Honda Civic at gunpoint.

Lipp then took off in the stolen civic and managed to lose police, but was spotted by another crew and pursued.

Lipp then proceeded to lead two police officers in a patrol car the wrong way up an exit ramp into oncoming traffic on I-75.

After about half a mile, the officers crashed into an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was killed. The two officers, David O'Brien, 49, and Jim Mawer, 57, were taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Soon after, another vehicle crashed into the patrol car and the crashed car. The two adults and two children in the second vehicle were taken to Toledo Hospital where they were treated and released.

About an 1/8th of a mile farther down the road, Lipp crashed into a vehicle containing a mother and her baby. They were taken to St. Vincent's medical center and Police Chief Mike Navarre said they were "going to be O. K."

Around 9:30 a.m. police lost Lipp.

At around 11:03 a.m. , Lipp stole another 2010 gray Honda civic in Rudolph, Ohio and used that car to rob a Walgreen's in Bowling Green at 1013 Main Street at around11:20 a.m.

Perrysburg city police officers then spotted him and pursuit began. Lipp led the officers back onto I-75 northbound toward Toledo.

Lipp tried to exit on the northbound Bancroft exit, but did not make it around the curve. The vehicle went up a hill, crashed into a chain link fence and then into another fence, finally hitting a garage where the vehicle turned on its side.

Police contained the perimeter and called for a negotiator. Lipp began smoking from a crack pipe.

Lipp then picked up his gun and pointed it at officers. Officers fired 40-50 rounds at Lipp killing him. A total of seven officers fired at Lipp. Three Toledo Police Department officers, three state highway patrol officers and one FBI agent.

Lipp was a suspect in the robbery of a north Toledo Rite Aid on Friday, August 19.

Law enforcement officers spotted Lipp Friday on Detroit Avenue and pursued him to Erie Mich. where he crashed his car. Lipp abandoned the vehicle and officers searched for him for five hours before abandoning the search.

