Ohio woman finds, turns in wallet with $4,600

SOLON, Ohio (AP) - Police in the Cleveland suburbs say an Ohio man has been reunited with his lost wallet containing $4,600.

A woman found it in a shopping cart outside a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Solon (SOH'-luhn) on Thursday and took it to police. Thirty-year-old Leah Kleppinger of Twinsburg tells The Plain Dealer of Cleveland that keeping the money would have been stealing.

Solon police Lt. Bruce Felton told reporters in an email: "There are still honest people in this world."

Felton described the man who lost the money as someone who carries a lot of cash in his work.

When he picked up the wallet, the man left a reward for Kleppinger at the police station. She won't say how much but says it was "completely unnecessary."

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.