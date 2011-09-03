High school football players and fans deal with heat

TEMPERANCE, MI (WTOL) - There's not a rain cloud in sight at Groganstowne Field at the Bedford/Central Catholic Football game.

But, some high school gridiron fans are trying to keep their cool under an umbrella, like Mary Davis.

"It's got to be about ninety--ninety degrees plus," said Davis.

However, it's even hotter on the field as the two teams bang heads under the Friday night lights.

"The more they exercise, the more they keep going, their body temperature goes up and that's when heat illness can arrive" says Central Trainer Andy Katafiasz.

Both teams though prepared for the stifling heat. Since early in the week, players began hydrating their bodies with water to the gain the strength and stamina needed on game day.

They continued drinking on the sidelines after kickoff, closely monitored by trainers, doctors and coaches.

"Awareness is a big thing. Be aware if one of your guys is out of his normal way, speech, look at ways moving. Those things have to me monitored besides just the hydration" according toe Central Coach Greg Dempsey.

Game officials also do their part. Players are given extra timeouts for waterbreaks.

"Maybe not this bad as in the past. But it's always hot when you play the last part of August and September. The humidity is always there" says Bedford Athletic Director Mark German.

The Bedford Fire Department was also there.

Inside an air conditioned ambulance, they're ready to treat players but also fans in the stands who may be overcome by heat.

"We've got a whole bunch of ice packs. Break them, instantly cool down. Then there's big buckets of just ice" says. Lt. Brad Periat.

All on a night when it's just as important to beat the heat as well as your opponent.