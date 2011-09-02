Mobile Meals Helping Feed Kids

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Mobile Meals of Toledo puts together 600 bags of food for hungry people everyday. During the school year, workers put together even more.

That's because of the Weekender Program it has. It provides snack bags to 1,000 students every Friday during the school year to help supplement the food that they're getting at home.

The program helps at four schools, which are said to be high in poverty. The bags are for those students who receive free or reduced lunches.

ProMedica just made a $20,000 donation to the program. Each bag is worth about $5 and contains fresh fruit, milk, cereals, and other snacks.

"What we found is that a lot of these kids are actually suffering from hunger," said Carolyn Fox of Mobile Meals Toledo.

"It's basically to supplement them through the weekend so that they're not hungry," she added.

More help is needed in the way of grants, donations and volunteers.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.