Authorities search for 2 people in river jump

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - Authorities are searching for two people who apparently jumped into the St. Clair River from under the bridge that connects Port Huron and Canada.

Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Kyle Niemi tells radio station WWJ that the search Friday is for a man and a woman who reportedly jumped from shore near the base of the Blue Water Bridge, 60 miles northeast of Detroit.

Niemi says the man was wearing black shorts but no shirt. He didn't have a description of the woman. Niemi says authorities don't believe it's a hoax. They hope the two still are alive.

Information from: WWJ-AM, http://www.wwj.com

