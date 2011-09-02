Ohio gov to commemorate workers who died on job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich is scheduled to appear Friday at a Labor Day-related event commemorating 100 workers who died on the job in the state over the past year.

The 11 a.m. event organized by the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation is the first of its kind, according to spokesman Bill Teets.

Kasich spokesman Rob Nichols says Kasich also plans to issue a proclamation "honoring Labor Day and the accomplishments of Ohio workers." Nichols declined to say whether the governor had been invited to participate in any Labor Day parades.

He says his plans for 9/11 could not be announced because they have not been finalized. The Department of Public Safety has indicated the governor intends to attend at a solemn 9/11 ceremony at the Statehouse next Friday.

