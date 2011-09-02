UPDATE: Husband arrested after death of Toledo woman

UPDATE: Jermaine Tatum was arrested in California after a short struggle with police. He was taken into custody in connection to the death of his wife, 23-year-old Elizabeth Tatum.

The two used to live in Toledo. Elizabeth Tatum's body was found last week in a padlocked room at an apartment complex near Cleveland.

Officers were also able to safely recover the couple's 18-month-old son.

LAKE COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Police in the Cleveland area are investigating the death of 23-year-old Elizabeth Tatum from Toledo.

Investigators made the discovery in an apartment in Lake County's Willoughby Hills. Police have scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss the case.

Police have not released many details of the investigation, but they did say the body was found in a bedroom that had been padlocked.

Police are also searching for Tatum's husband and small child.

The case is being called a death investigation at this point and not a homicide. The medical examiner has not determined how she died.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.