Car hits house after south Toledo crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Red Cross is helping a family of seven after a car crashed into their house early Friday.

Police say two cars collided around 3 a.m., and one of them hit the house on Airport near Eastgate.

The female driver of the car was taken to the hospital with what crews on scene describe as non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries are reported.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.