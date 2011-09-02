Toledo kids decontaminated but safe after mercury spill

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – A daycare has been posted "unfit for human habitation" after a mercury spill on Thursday.

It happened at The Gingerbread House Too on Ryan Road.

A worried Latasha Pettaway was carrying her daughter away from the day care, with the four year-old dressed in a hazmat-type suit.

"They had to take all their clothes off and throw them away and put them in the shower," Pettaway said.

Her daughter had to be decontaminated after fire investigators say a staff member brought in an old blood pressure monitor for show and tell, the kind that has mercury inside a glass tube to take the reading.

A child was on a rocking chair and rolled over the tube while it was on the floor, causing the tube to burst and pellets of mercury to spill out. Some of the kids walked through it and another even picked it up.

Toledo Fire Department Battalion Chief Gerald Takats said it got worse when staff members tried to get rid of it. "They folded up the carpet it was on and took it to the front door but by doing that, they spread the contamination from front to back."

Half of the kids had unsafe levels of mercury on their clothing so all 30 children and four workers had to be decontaminated. That meant cold showers and follow-up readings by paramedics. Those came back negative for mercury and fire officials say there are no concerns about nerve damage or neurological problems often associated with exposure to mercury.

But when it comes to those old blood pressure devices, chief Takats had the following advice. "Yeah, if anybody has them, get rid of them. But I am not saying you dispose of it. Have somebody come and dispose of it for you. There really shouldn't be any around, but I am sure there are."

The mercury is safely being removed by an environmental cleanup company from Lima. It could be two to three days before the Gingerbread House Too can welcome kids back again.

