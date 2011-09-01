Toledo waiting for final word on Chrysler investment

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The City of Toledo continues to wait for a major announcement by Chrysler about a $365 million expansion at the Toledo Assembly Complex, which is expected to create around 1,000 new jobs.

In a letter from the mayor's office to the automaker from April, $2.8 million worth of municipal tax credits and $2.4 worth of cash grants are on the table.

Deputy Mayor Tom Crothers said the administration will wait for an announcement from Chrysler before placing legislation before council to approve city incentives.

"We will not be bringing anything to them next week. At this time, Chrysler my understanding is will be reaching a decision in the latter part of September," Crothers said.

Councilman Rob Ludeman is being patient, focusing on the creation of new employment opportunities.

"For those who will be interviewing for those new jobs, and with other things going on with the casino and the Marina District, we've got some really good things going on here," said Ludeman.

For those wanting to apply for a job at the Chrysler plant, the anticipated announcement can't come soon enough.

"I've been looking for work for a while now, I'm going to apply and see what happens," said job seeker Enriccoh Farrow.

"It's hard, that's why when opportunity comes up you need to get on it," said job seeker Chris Tackett.

While an announcement is expected soon, is it possible other communities are trying to poach the deal away from Toledo?

"They wouldn't be doing their job if they weren't doing that. We've been working on this since early February. We believe we have all our ducks in a row," said Crothers.

