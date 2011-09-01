Quake rumbles across Los Angeles - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Quake rumbles across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 has rumbled across the Los Angeles region.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit around 1:47 p.m. Thursday and was centered north of Los Angeles.

The quake was reportedly felt widely across Los Angeles County.

