Queen of Soul to warm up for Obama in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - President Barack Obama will have a royal warm-up act when he comes to Detroit to speak during the city's annual Labor Day festivities.

Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is scheduled to perform Monday before Obama speaks near the Renaissance Center at an event sponsored by the Metro Detroit Central Labor Council. Also scheduled to perform is Detroit's Mosaic Youth Theater.

The event is free and open to the public.

It will be Obama's second trip to Michigan in a month. Obama visited a battery plant in Holland on Aug. 11.

Obama has promoted his administration's work to rescue Chrysler and General Motors, which is headquartered in the Renaissance Center.

He's expected to deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress next week describing his job-creation plan.

