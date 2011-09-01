Man runs 50-mile Mich. race with jaw wired shut

LOWELL, Mich. (AP) - A 50-mile run is an incredible challenge. Try it with your jaw wired shut.

A western Michigan man accomplished the feat last weekend when he competed in a race in the Manistee National Forest. Brandon Mulnix of Lowell says he consumed only liquid nutrition while running for more than 12 hours.

The 32-year-old tells The Daily News in Greenville (http://bit.ly/rg7c8r ) that he's still recovering from a car wreck last winter. Doctors wired Mulnix's jaw 10 days before the North Country Trail Run.

Mulnix says he dropped out last year after 25 miles, but not this time. He got pledges of more than 3,000 food items for food banks across Michigan.

Mulnix says he couldn't let people go hungry just because he was "hurting."

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.thedailynews.cc/

