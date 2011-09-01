Private Toledo trash pick-up delayed on holidays but no LEAP forward

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Labor Day is the first holiday since Toledo trash collection was privatized.

Collection will be delayed by one day throughout the week. The LEAP Forward program used by the city of Toledo is no longer in use.

Regular collection days will resume the week of September 12.

For example, if your trash collection day is normally Monday. It will be on Tuesday for the week of Labor Day. The following week, it will again be on Monday.

For more information, visit the Frequently Asked Questions section of the Allied Waste website.

