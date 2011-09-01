UPDATE: BG Teen and older man caught in Statesboro, Ga.

Detectives in Wood County are looking for 15-year-old Kimberly Cole (pictured above before her appearance changed). They believe she may be with 32-year-old Luis Sierra Jr. (pictured below).

STATESBORO, GA (WTOL) - Luis Sierra Jr., 32, and Kim Cole, 15, have been apprehended in Statesboro, Georgia.

The pair were located by the Statesboro police and were taken into custody at approximately noon Thursday.

Sierra was takes to the Bulloch County Jail and Cole was taken to the Bolloch County Juvenile Justice center. Both will be extradited to Wood County, Ohio.



On Sept. 6, Sierra and Cole had been identified in Roanoke, Virginia; in two locations in South Carolina; and in St. Augustine, Florida (in that order).

Detectives in Wood County began looking for Cole on Monday, Aug. 29. Cole apparently took the bus to Bowling Green High School that Monday morning, but a witness said Cole was seen leaving the school campus before classes began.

