Ottawa County sheriff accepts job as police chief

Ottawa County Sheriff Bob Bratton has accepted a job as Genoa police chief.

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Ottawa County Sheriff Bob Bratton has resigned effective September 23.

Bratton has accepted a job as Genoa police chief. He says the salary, pension and benefits will rival what he earned as sheriff, and he'll be allowed to do outside consulting work.

