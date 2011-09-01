18-yr-old killed in Monroe County crash

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTOL) - Michigan state troopers confirm 18-year-old Jakup MacMullen died in a crash with a semi truck Wednesday afternoon.

MacMullen was driving on Monroe Street near Mall Road when troopers say he crossed the center line and hit the semi truck head on.

A 21-year-old passenger in MacMullen's vehicle was injured as was the truck driver. Both are expected to be OK.

