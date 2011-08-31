Surveillance video released from Monday hold-up

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police are looking for a man who robbed a north Toledo convenience store Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. at the Rite Aid on Suder Ave. near Shoreland.

Investigators released a surveillance video taken from inside the store that you can watch by clicking on the video box in the upper right.

The suspect is in the upper right hand corner with a sleeveless Harley Davidson T-shirt.

He's seen pointing a gun at the clerk and taking cash out of the register.

He then ran off. Nobody was injured.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s, about 5'9", 160 lbs. with gray hair.

Rite Aid is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111 with information that could help police.

