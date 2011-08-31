Tattoo on murder victim's body led Oregon police to suspects

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - Two people are behind bars, charged with murder, in the case of the body found Tuesday in Oregon.

After identifying the body earlier Wednesday, police were looking for the victim's wife to confirm the identity. But before long, she became a suspect.

Wednesday night the Bureau of Criminal Investigation went through a trailer on Plimpton Circle in Oregon, searching for clues in a day where the developments in the case came fast and furious.

Devin McGuire, 35, was identified as the victim. Coroner reports say he was stabbed more than 12 times in the chest.

His body was found Tuesday beside Stadium Road, just across from the entrance to the neighborhood. Police believe he may have been killed at the trailer, then his body dumped across the street.

"That's our feeling, but we're trying to confirm that right now. This may be a possible crime scene so that's why we're having them check right now," Oregon Police Detective Sgt. Tim Zale said.

Arrested are the victim's wife Jennelle McGuire, 19, and Shawn Brazeal, 20. Cell phone tracking helped police and the marshal's service catch them.

Zale says that they "Brought them in for questioning and based on how we felt about what they had to say and what evidence we gathered at this point, they were charged."

It was an inspiration on the part of an Oregon police officer who noticed the name "Jennelle" in a heart-shaped tattoo on Devin McGuire's body. He remembered being called to the nearby trailer for trouble before.

Next door neighbor Joe Kuhns experienced some of that trouble from the McGuires, particularly with their dogs.

"One pitbull jumped the fence and was actually following a woman and her kids down the road and I called police at that time," Kuhns said.

McGuire and Brazeal are both scheduled to go before a judge Thursday.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.