JobsOhio president reveals new plan for putting Ohio back to work

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The man Governor John Kasich has put in charge of job creating efforts in Ohio is making his rounds to tout the new approach to get more Ohioans back to work.

"We have a big hole here in Ohio. We need to create a business friendly environment," said JobsOhio President Mark Kvamme.

A private sector approach aims to put business deals together more quickly.

"We need to create an organization where folks can make decisions in the field," said Kvamme.

JobsOhio will be working directly with six regional economic development groups, including the Regional Growth Partnership here in NW Ohio.

"In the past decision making went through many more layers. I don't care what business you're in, when you add layers it takes more time," said RGP President Dean Monske.

Kvamme says job growth efforts will focus on areas of regional strength and he notes the strengths of this region.

"Your proximity to the lakes for transportation, amazing medical sector, amazing manufacturing capability, we can't forget what's happening in glass and solar cell technology," said Kvamme.

Long-term funding for JobsOhio has been a source of controversy, by way of the state's wholesale liquor enterprise. However, Kvamme says annual reports will be issued to update Ohioans on how resources are allocated.

"We will talk about what we did right and we will talk about what we did wrong, that is a commitment," said Kvamme.

