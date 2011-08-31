Perrysburg proposes a riverwalk along the Maumee River

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) - The City of Perrysburg is hoping to transform a bit of its riverfront with a proposal to put in a river walk along the Maumee River.

The path would be about a mile long extending from downtown Perrysburg to Fort Meigs Park.

Mark Melchior works in Perrysburg and likes to take in the view during his lunch break.

"It could be a very big asset. I look around. I see the scenery's beautiful," Melchior said.

Perrysburg Mayor Nelson Evans said he worries the river is an asset the city has not taken complete advantage of.

"Sometimes you talk to people, and they don't know it's down there. They don't realize that we have such a wonderful waterfront," Evans said.

The city wants to put in a path along the river where people can exercise or enjoy the views. It would connect the city's four parks along the river.

"People in Perrysburg enjoy getting out and walking. A lot of people run," Evans said. "They ride bikes, and it's just another point of recreation."

The council already gave city administrators permission to gather proposals. The mayor said they have gotten about five. Now they will interview the different businesses before choosing one idea as a master plan. City officials will then present the plan to council.

"I feel like there is a lot of community support for the project, and I think it'll move forward," Evans said.

The city would divide the river walk plan into phases, doing a little every year as money becomes available in the budget or through grants.

"Obviously, cost is always a concern," Melchior said. "Who's paying for it? Is this really what they want to spend their money on? But if it's going to have an economic impact on the businesses in the community, then it's a plus."

Even though this could be a long term project, Evans wants to see progress soon.

"I've got two years left in my term, so I'd like to at least get started before I leave office," he said.

