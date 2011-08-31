Siena Heights University expanding

ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) - A $10 million expansion is in full swing at Siena Heights University, aimed at boosting the student life aspect on campus.

"Students like to have a nice place to go to school and they like these types of amenities," said SHU President Sister Peg Albert.

Finishing touches are being made to a new outdoor sports complex, which will host football, soccer, lacrosse and track events. The university for the first time has a football team.

"It's been great considering two weeks ago these young men didn't know each other's names, it's been remarkable progress," said SHU Head Football Coach Jim Lyall.

SHU will host its first home football game October 8 during Homecoming weekend. The university will also be breaking ground soon on a new student union.

"Those are just a means to get our students here and once they're here hopefully we could influence them in positive ways so they can make a great difference in our world," said Albert.

The changes are being noticed by students on campus, "It's real positive. Everyone is upbeat, really excited. This is a huge change and we're all just ready for it," said SHU student Mackenzie Tomasik.

"The expansion, kids are getting involved in groups, there's a lot you can do to contribute to the college," said SHU student Charles Nofziger.

