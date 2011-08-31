Monroe police cross-train to fight fires

MONROE, MI (WTOL) - Some Monroe police officers are now doing more than fighting crime, they're fighting fires, too.

Facing budget cuts, Monroe officials are trying to do more with less by joining more than 30 other Michigan cities that cross train police officers to fight fires. So far 13 officers, more than one third of Monroe's police force, have completed firefighter training.

"It makes perfect sense because we both respond to the majority of the incidents already," said Monroe Police Chief Tom Moore.

They were ready to respond to fires last week but got their first test Tuesday after a marsh fire broke out. Police worked side by side with Monroe firefighters.

Trained police, called public safety officers, carry fire gear in their police cruiser trunks. They do everything they'd normally do when responding but are also prepared to supplement firefighters as needed.

They also receive a monetary incentive for training - an 8.5 percent bonus of about $5,000 after two years.

Monroe Deputy Director of Public Safety Joe Mominee, who oversees the program, says the Monroe Fire Department has lost nearly half of its funding over the past three years, and the number of firefighters has fallen from 41 in 2008 to 15 today.

He says the program's cost beats the alternative.

"We'd have two departments with insufficient personnel to perform what they're supposed to do on a daily basis," Mominee said.

Another fifteen officers plan to begin fire training in November.

