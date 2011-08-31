Parents sentenced in school crossing guard attack

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A father has been sentenced to jail and a mother to probation for an attack on a Lansing school crossing guard who tried to stop a fight involving their 7-year-old son.

The Lansing State Journal (http://bit.ly/pXpq4t) reports Darrell Livingston was sentenced Tuesday to 60 days in jail after his conviction on assault and battery charges. Shareka McKinney was acquitted of assault but given probation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The couple says they drove their son to a bus stop on March 31 to fight a 7-year-old bully. Crossing guard James Thompson was punched and suffered a chipped tooth when he tried to intervene.

Judge Hugh Clarke Jr. says it's "another reason" why some families don't like sending their children to Lansing schools.

