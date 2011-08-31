Security stepped up with start of Detroit classes

DETROIT (AP) - City and public schools officials have put together a plan to increase safety for Detroit students heading back to classes for the fall semester.

The multi-agency partnership was announced Wednesday and includes more police patrols along routes to and from three high schools in hot spots for crime and stepped-up security inside school buildings.

The first day of school is Tuesday.

Michigan State Police will share information on the distribution of registered sex offenders in relation to the safe routes around schools with the district's police force. Mayor Dave Bing says his office will focus on demolishing vacant houses along those routes.

District emergency financial manager Roy Roberts says increased security and safety should allow students to focus more on learning.

