Group wants to put abortion ban on Ohio ballot

By ANDY BROWNFIELD

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio group is circulating petitions in an effort to add an abortion ban to the state's constitution.

Personhood Ohio wants to put the issue before voters in 2012. It would amend Ohio's constitution to define a person as any human being at any stage of development, including fertilization.

Planned Parenthood of Northeast Ohio CEO Tara Broderick calls the measure "dangerous and deceptive." She says it would ban not only abortion, but all birth control in the state.

The Ohio measure is part of a nationwide effort by Personhood USA to change all 50 state constitutions. President Keith Mason says his goal is to amend the U.S. Constitution to ban abortion.

Mason's group has put an amendment on Colorado's ballot in 2008 and 2010, but it failed there both times.

