BMW to recall 2,120 X5 SUVs

WASHINGTON (AP) - BMW of North America is recalling up to 2,120 of its X5 xDrive 35d sport utility vehicles because its fuel-filter heater could overload and possibly cause a fire.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says the model year 2009 vehicles were made between Oct. 1, 2008 and June 12, 2009 and are equipped with a diesel engine.

NHTSA says on its website that the vehicle's fuel-filter heater, used for heating up diesel fuel in cold temperatures, could electrically overload and become permanently activated even when the car is turned off. That could lead to a dead battery, or possibly a vehicle fire.

BMW told NHTSA that it will inform owners. Dealers will replace the fuel filter heater free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin in October.

