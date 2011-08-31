Man killed in Point Place motorcycle crash

POINT PLACE, OH (WTOL) - Police say 26-year-old Dustin Dusseau died in a 2-vehicle crash when his motorcycle hit a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon.

Dusseau's passenger, 26-year-old Brittnay Cunningham, was seriously injured.

Investigation reveals Dusseau was traveling at a high rate of speed on North Summit Street near the Detwiler golf course. His motorcycle crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck. Dusseau later died at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

