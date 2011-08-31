Bengals LT Whitworth gets contract extension

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to a 2-year contract extension with left tackle Andrew Whitworth on Wednesday, a deal that runs through the 2015 season.
Whitworth was a second-round draft pick in 2006, when he moved into the starting lineup. He emerged as 1 of the league's most dependable tackles last season.
He was a team captain and assumed a leadership role during the NFL lockout, helping to organize workouts in Cincinnati.
Whitworth has started every game each of the last two seasons. He's the first player the Bengals have extended since the lockout ended.
