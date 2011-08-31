Man attempts to sexually assault woman at Starr and Main in east Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Police are searching for the man who they say attempted to sexually assault a woman at Main Street and Starr Avenue in east Toledo.

The victim, a 49-year-old woman, was walking to see if a store was open when a man came up behind her, grabbed her and said he planned to sexually assault her.

The woman screamed and a witness across the street shouted at the man, scaring him off.

The man is described as being a black male, possibly in his late 30's or early 40's, approximately 5'3" tall, between 150 and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Toledo residents are asked to be careful and watchful. Police believe the man was not armed but believe he is dangerous.

If you have any information about the crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.