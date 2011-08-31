Police looking for Northwood robbery suspect

Police are looking for 19-year-old Xzavier Matthews who they say committed armed robbery and burglary.

NORTHWOOD, OH (WTOL) - Northwood police are trying to track down 19-year-old Xzavier Matthews who they say committed armed robbery and burglary.

It happened Tuesday on Curtice Road.

Police say a 19-year-old man returned home to find a strange car in the driveway. When he went inside, he found the home ransacked and called 911.

That's when police say he ran into Matthews who pointed a gun at the victim, stole his cell phone and drove off in a minivan.

Toledo police eventually found the van in east Toledo with the stolen items still inside.

Anyone with information the whereabouts of Xzavier Matthews is urged to call Northwood police at 419-691-5053.

