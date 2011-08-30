Toledo city workers reject fact-finder's report

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo city workers on Tuesday night overwhelmingly rejected a fact-finder's report recommending pay freezes and larger employee contributions to retirement and healthcare.

Hundreds of those workers protested in front of city hall. From first glance at the fact-finder's report it was pretty obvious that members of AFSCME Local 7, representing every Toledo public employee except police and fire, weren't happy about it. In fact, their displeasure at a rally in front of Government Center nearly drowned out their own president.

"We've got a mass number of people who will qualify for federal assistance over this because they aren't going to make the $33,000. They're going to be under $33,000 and with these cuts, that's going to be hard for them," Don Czerniak, AFSCME Local 7 President, said.

It went down with 97 percent of the 850 or so members voting "No". The protesters were sending a message designed to be heard 22 stories up. And although Mayor Mike Bell probably couldn't actually hear them from there, he knew who they were yelling at.

"Sometimes you're going to make people mad. I believe that when they're mad, they're not really," Bell said. "Even though I'm their target of their madness right now, they're actually mad at the economy."

Where does it go now? City council votes Wednesday. The administration vows to hold firm.

"The bottom line for us is that we have to be able to maintain inside the structure that we're in, we have to be able to play with the money that people have allowed or given us to be able to utilize at this time, and be able to move forward with turning our city around," Bell said.

