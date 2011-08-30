Fulton County woman with dementia found safe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fulton County woman with dementia found safe

FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - The Fulton County Sheriff's Department says 81-year-old Carol Butler returned home early Wednesday.

The dementia patient had not been seen since Tuesday afternoon in the Swanton area. Her family had reported her missing.

Police say Butler did not remember where she had been.

