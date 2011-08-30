Door to door campaigns on Issue 2 launch

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

PORT CLINTON, OH (WTOL) - Genoa High School agriculture teacher Dave Stacklin started a door to door campaign in Port Clinton against Issue 2.

He's a volunteer with the statewide group We are Ohio, pushing for "No" votes on the bill that limits collective bargaining rights of public workers.

"Our goal is we need over two million votes. There are 350,000 union employees that this is going to affect, so if each of us goes out and does our job we will take care of this law," Stacklin said.

Stacklin is not alone. We are Ohio sent a dozen people out Tuesday night to fight Issue 2.

"It will hurt everybody if it would happen to go through and our plan is to get out there as much as we can to repeal it," Cindy Weible of Washington Local Schools said.

Supporters will provide a big challenge to opponents of Issue 2. The Ohio Farm Bureau on Tuesday endorsed the measure, saying local governments need flexibility to control rising labor costs. They say it will help preserve jobs and services.

A poll released August 18 by Public Policy Polling showed 50 percent of Ohioans would vote to reject Senate Bill 5 or Issue 2.

Back in May, 55 percent said they would reject it.

Building a Better Ohio, which is pushing for the bill, says that shows support is increasing.

"And for the reasonable reforms on Issue 2, we see that people want to be on our side and a part of our team and help get the word out about why Issue 2 is necessary," Building a Better Ohio's spokesperson Connie Wehrkamp said by phone.

Building a Better Ohio promises door to door campaigns of its own.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.