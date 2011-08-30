Ottawa mayor takes leave of absence after solicitation arrest

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

OTTAWA, OH (WTOL) - The Village of Ottawa in Putnam County is buzzing after longtime mayor Kenneth Maag was arrested for soliciting a prostitute Monday. He temporarily stepped down from office Tuesday.

Allen County Sheriff Samuel Crish says officers found Maag when they busted into a room at the Econo Lodge, located at 1210 Neubrecht Rd. in Lima, during a prostitution sting. Maag is charged with solicitation for prostitution, a third degree misdemeanor.

Maag's lawyer sent Ottawa Village Council a letter Tuesday saying, "Due to recent circumstances, and until further notice, Kenneth Maag is temporarily unable to perform the duties of the Mayor of Ottawa."

However, the letter made it clear that Maag, who has been mayor of Ottawa for 20 years, is not resigning his position. It continued, "Mr. Maag's leave of absence will continue until Mr. Maag is able to perform the duties as Mayor of Ottawa."

Village Council President Dean Meyer has taken over as acting mayor and says he was stunned by what happened. It's a feeling many Ottawa residents share.

"I'm shocked, real shocked, because we're a small community," Ottawa resident Pat Deal said. "He's the mayor of Ottawa, he needs to be setting a good example and making our town look good."

Many people living in the small town say they expect more from their elected officials.

"We all make mistakes, but those that are of authority or leaders in the community need to set a good example," Ottawa resident Jerome McGowan said.

Ottawa Village Council has scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday at 5 p.m. to discuss the transition, the same day Maag is scheduled for arraignment in Lima Municipal Court.

Maag remains the lone candidate for Ottawa mayor listed on the ballot this November.

