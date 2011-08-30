WTOL Editorial: Martin Luther King, Jr. was a truly great leader of history

The Martin Luther King Jr. memorial is a testament to a visionary man who championed racial liberation before a reluctant nation.

King's selfless and fearless example derived from a moral and strategic genius built on a foundation of faith and courage that defined the greatness of his leadership. He now joins Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt in a hallowed place set apart from all others.

Sadly, modern leaders declare theirs to be historic acts with arrogance and brashness — as if the distinctive greatness of America's miraculous men can be so easily claimed and self-bestowed.

For America's leaders, judgment cannot and should not be swift.

Time is the only test that determines true monumental greatness. Our greatest leaders profoundly loved the idea and the ideals of America.

Each forged a lasting American triumph from a moment of national strife. We face such a moment now. As we anxiously search for a truly historic leader, we would do well to remember what real greatness sounded and acted like.

