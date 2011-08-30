Ottawa County is cracking down on tax delinquency

PORT CLINTON, OH (WTOL) - Leaders in Ottawa County are getting tough on citizens who are delinquent in paying real estate tax, forcing them to pay up, or face foreclosure.

"You never want to take that action against a citizen, but what made it somewhat easier, was the people who we were looking at were really willful non-payers," said Mark Mulligan, Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney.

Because of state budget cuts, the County Prosecutor and Treasurer decided to prioritize collecting outstanding real estate taxes. After 18 months, the leaders have collected $1.13 million dollars. That money will go to schools and libraries.

"We've collected quite a lot of money. To my knowledge, we have not put any widows or orphans out of their homes. People who wanted to live in their homes, and stay there, are doing that. We've been able to turn around some blight in the neighborhoods, and also get some commercial properties in the hands of people of who want to invest in business," said Mulligan.

Mulligan said he and the Ottawa County Treasurer, Robert Hille, came up with a list of the citizens with the highest amount of outstanding real estate taxes. The majority were commercial properties, although several were residential. Mulligan said some citizens owed more than $100,000.

"A lot of them, when they realized they were going to be taken to task for their taxes, they paid up. I believe that some of the places we were looking at, they were operating on the tax money they weren't paying. They were using it for other things," said Mulligan.

Mulligan said the County will continue to prioritize collecting the real estate taxes, not only to support local schools and libraries, but also to be fair to other taxpayers.

"We wanted to set an example to those people who are paying their taxes, that this a responsibility that they should take seriously, that it will not be overlooked if they choose to ignore their obligation," said Mulligan.

