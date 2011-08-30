Proposed bill could require drug testing for public aid

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A new state bill would require drug testing before getting any kind of public aid. The legislation has popped up in several states across the country, and a state senator wants to make it law in Ohio as well.

More than 200,000 Ohio residents are currently getting aid from the state's cash assistance program. The Ohio Works First (OWF) program assists parents and their children. If the new bill becomes law, these parents must be drug tested before they get the money.

"The purpose is simple," said Senator Tim Grendell, the sponsor of the bill. "I don't think that the taxpayers of Ohio should have to finance the illegal drug habits of folks who get any form of government assistance."

Federal law does not allow drug testing for food stamps or Medicaid. However, the bill would impact OWF.

Grendell said the bill has already gotten support from his fellow Republicans.

The proposal would require welfare applicants to pay for a drug test. If they pass, they get their money back. However if they fail, they will be barred from receiving benefits for a year or until they complete a drug-treatment program. If a person fails twice, the applicant becomes ineligible for aid for three years.

A survey by the Department of Labor found 70 percent of drug users have a full or part-time job.

"So that means some drugs users are on some form of assistance," Grendell said. "If ten percent of the folks on assistance are using drugs, that number is quite substantial."

Paulette Stephens is the executive director for the Wood County Department of Job and Family Services. She said the bill is well meaning because several employers already require drug testing. However, she had some concerns about the details.

"There's a lot of things that need to be worked out, especially when it comes to the children involved and the cost involved," Stephens said.

Stephens said drug testing is an unfunded mandate. Drug testing costs at least $40 per person, and some counties have thousands of people on OWF.

"That's a nice chunk of change," Stephens said. "Our country is okay fiscally, but it would be a drain. Some counties absolutely are at the edge of their allocations."

In addition, children of parents who test positive will still qualify for money, but another adult would have to administer the aid.

Senator Grendell hopes to have his bill introduced by the end of the week. Hearings will begin once the Ohio Senate goes back in session on September 20.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.