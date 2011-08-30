Bill would require drug tests for Ohio public aid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A state lawmaker says he plans to introduce a bill that would require all Ohioans on public aid pass drug testing - and foot the bill.

Sen. Tim Grendell says taxpayers shouldn't have to finance the illegal habits of people receiving public dollars.

His proposed legislation would require people to pay for their own testing. They would be reimbursed if they pass. If they fail, they could keep their aid by attending state-approved treatment services.

An advocacy group for the poor says the state should first prove that there is a drug problem among those who receive public aid before starting testing.

More than two dozen other states have proposed similar measures. A few, including Florida and New Mexico, would also make test takers pay for the test.

