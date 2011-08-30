Teenager falls 70 feet from cliff in UP park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a teenager was being treated for injuries sustained when she fell 70 feet or more from a cliff at a Lake Superior shoreline park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The Mining Journal reports the 17-year-old fell Tuesday at Marquette's Presque Isle Park.

She received undisclosed injuries and was conscious at a hospital emergency room after the fall.

The girl from nearby Gwinn appears to have been walking with others and was too close to the edge of the cliff's face north of the park's first lookout. Her name wasn't released.

Information from: The Mining Journal, http://www.miningjournal.net

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.