Police remind UM students about unsolved attacks

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The Ann Arbor police chief is urging University of Michigan students to be on guard after a series of summer attacks on women.

Chief Barnett Jones tells the Detroit Free Press that the suspect "seemingly has disappeared." But he says that doesn't mean his investigators or the public can relax.

Two women were raped in July and four others were grabbed or fondled before breaking free. UM students are returning to campus for a new school year.

Twenty-year-old Megan Hayes of Portage says she will encourage her new sorority sisters to stay in groups and use the free library taxi after 2 a.m.

