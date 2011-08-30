Pair gets 30 days each for pie attack on Levin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Two recent college graduates have been sentenced to 30 days in jail for putting a pie in the face of U.S. Sen. Carl Levin.

Ahlam Mohsen and Max Kantar were handed over Tuesday to U.S. marshals after their sentencing in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Mohsen says she put an apple pie in Levin's face a year ago to protest his positions on foreign policy.

The crust was removed to eliminate any physical harm. The incident occurred at a Big Rapids deli where the Democrat was meeting with constituents. It's 50 miles north of Grand Rapids.

The 23-year-old Mohsen graduated with honors from Michigan State University. The 24-year-old Kantar is a graduate of Ferris State University. He read a statement at the public forum before Levin was hit with pie.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.