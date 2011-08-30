Ohio football players penalized after tribute

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Fans are unhappy that two northeast Ohio high school football players were penalized for a post-touchdown gesture honoring a friend who had died.

WJW-TV in Cleveland reports that the Louisville High School players were penalized for excessive celebration when they pointed their fingers to the sky after one made a touchdown. The touchdown came in Friday's 27-26 loss to Walsh Jesuit.

Louisville coach John DeMarco says the players learned only days before the game that the 16-year-old friend had been killed in a traffic accident.

An official with the Ohio High School Athletic Association tells WJW that the penalty is appropriate by the rules. He says any prolonged gesture by a player that draws attention to himself is a foul.

Fans say officials should have made an exception.

