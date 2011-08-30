Judge won't allow new trial for Ohio serial killer

CLEVELAND (AP) - A judge in Cleveland has turned down a serial killer's request for new trial.

Attorneys for the man convicted of dumping the remains of 11 women in and around his house wanted a new trial because of what they called juror misconduct.

But a judge in Cleveland denied the request Tuesday, saying there was no evidence of any wrongdoing by the jurors.

Lawyers for 52-year-old Anthony Sowell say the jury forewoman had developed a bias against the suspect even before testimony began. She told reporters after jurors recommended the death penalty that Sowell winked at her in what she believed was an attempt to win favorable treatment.

Sowell's conviction and death sentence will be automatically appealed to the state Supreme Court.

