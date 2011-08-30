Columbus mayor urges end to violence toward police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The mayor of Columbus is calling for an end to a recent spike in violence against police locally and nationally.

Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman said Tuesday that anyone who pulls a gun on officers should expect police to respond with deadly force.

Coleman says suspects pointed guns at Columbus police six times in August, and two suspects fired. Police shot and killed two young men last week in separate incidents. No officers were hurt.

A few days earlier, Cincinnati police said officers had fatally shot an armed teenager downtown, wounded a man who opened fire near a market and fired at a third suspect who pointed a gun at them.

Coleman says the public must help stop the violence by respecting safety forces and using common sense.

