BGSU student arrested, charged for "terrorist threats"

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - A Bowling Green State University freshman was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly threatening to kill fellow students.

The incident took place at approximately 12:50 a.m. in a computer lab on campus. Branden Markevich, 18, told police he became involved in a verbal confrontation with a group of students who were teasing him.

The group of students said Markevich threatened to kill them.

Police searched Markevich's room and found no weapons and no access to weapons. They have determined he did not have the means to carry out his threats.

Markevich has been charged for making "terrorist threats" and has been booked into the Wood County jail.

