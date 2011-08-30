McGuire's family talk to WTOL, say Jennelle abused Devin

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - The couple accused of murdering a man in Oregon faced a judge Thursday in Oregon.

Shawn Brazeal, 20, and Jennelle McGuire, 19, face murder charges for the death of Devin McGuire, 35, who was found dead Tuesday in an Oregon culvert.

Both Brazeal and Jennelle were issued $500,000 bonds.

According to Brazeal's sister, Brittany Brazeal, Brazeal and Jennelle were having an affair before Devin's death and said Jennelle accused Devin of beating her. Brittany went on to say that Brazeal had confessed to the murder, but the police will not confirm this.

Devin's family denied the saying Devin had mental issues and they witnessed Jennelle abuse him while the couple lived with Devin's parents in Tennessee. They said Jennelle made threats to kill Devin even then, but they did not think she was capable of following through with them.

The members of the McGuire family traveled to Toledo Thursday night and plan to transport the body back to Tennessee.

When investigators searched McGuire's Oregon trailer where Devin, Jennelle and Brazeal had lived for the past six months, they found blood in several places including the bathroom and the hall way among other places.

Police believe the murder occurred in the trailer. After Devin's death, the couple reportedly moved in with Brazeal's family in north Toledo at 2308 Chestnut in Toledo. U.S. Marshals tracked the couple down at the residence Wednesday and police said they have removed three steak knives from the home.

Police say the McGuires had been living in Oregon for six months after moving into the area from Tennessee. Devin and Jennelle had been married for three years.

McGuire's body was discovered by a couple vacationing at Maumee Bay State Park. They were riding their bikes over a culvert just before noon Tuesday when the husband, a retired Cleveland Police Officer, spotted human legs coming out of the water.

Police then taped off the area and pulled the body out of the creek.

